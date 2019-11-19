Thanksgiving 2019: where to eat out in Fresno, how to get take-home holiday meals, pies

Black Angus is serving traditional Thanksgiving meals like this one on Thanksgiving. It also has a special menu available with options like prime rib and lobster tail. Photo courtesy of Black Angus

Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving this year?

Good thing there are people willing to do it for you.

Restaurants and retailers are increasingly upping their game when it comes to offering Thanksgiving options. That includes restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Fresno and Clovis, and full take-home meals that can be reheated.

And with Marie Callender’s restaurants closed in Fresno, local pie bakers are stepping up their business selling Thanksgiving pies.

Here’s a look at who’s doing what. This is not a comprehensive list though. If you want to know if your favorite restaurant is open on the holiday, give ‘em a call. And as always, make a reservation – or order that meal or that pie – as soon as you can.

Restaurants

Black Angus is offering a traditional turkey dinner for $21.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, sage dressing, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cranberry sauce, soup or salad with warm molasses bread and pumpkin pie.

Prime rib and lobster tails are also on the special menu. Details: (559) 224-2205.

Campagnia Bistro is offering a Thanksgiving dinner buffet from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Options include roasted turkey, prime rib with horseradish cream and au jus, along with more than 20 sides and salads.

The buffet costs $34.99 per person, with children 12 and under costing $14.99 per person. Reservations: (559) 433-3300.

Elbow Room is open on Thanksgiving serving a traditional holiday meal. Other options on the menu include a 14-ounce New York steak, rack of lamb, lobster tail and several other seafood entrees. Entree prices vary from $27 to $56. Children 12 and under can get a turkey dinner for $15.

Reservations: (559) 227-1234.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill has a three-course Thanksgiving meal that includes turkey breast, mashed potatoes, sausage and stuffing, along with soup or salad and pumpkin cheesecake.

The meal costs $24.99 for adults, $12 for kids. Reservations: (559) 436-6690.

Riley’s Brew Pub is hosting a Turkey Day Pub Buffet from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its Clovis location. The food includes turkey, honey ham, and all the traditional sides, plus pumpkin spice bread pudding.

Adults meals cost $20, kids 12 and under are $10. Reservations: (559) 862-2925.

School House Restaurant & Tavern in Sanger is selling a three-course meal from a special menu for $60 a person.

Entrees include turkey, pork loin, braised duck stroganoff and venison, along with appetizer and dessert choices.

A kids menu is available for diners 12 and under. Reservations are available from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. by calling (559) 787-3271.

Take-home meals

Campagnia Bistro is offering complete take-home meals with six sides and a pumpkin pie. The turkey dinner costs $176 and the rib roast dinner costs $278.

Call (559) 433-3300 to order. Pickup is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Cowboy Chicken is a Texas-based restaurant that recently opened in Fig Garden Village. It’s selling a wood-fired rotisserie turkey package for $109.99 that serves eight to 10 people.

The meal includes turkey, the restaurant’s signature Twice Baked Potaters, two sides, peach or apple cobbler, and dinner rolls. Or, order just the whole turkey for $49.99 or a whole turkey sliced for $54.99.

To order, call (559) 244-0142, order online at www.cowboychicken.com or order via the Cowboy Chicken app.

Elbow Room has a take-out feast with a whole roasted turkey with six sides for $130. You can also get just the turkey for $50 and side orders like mashed potatoes for $10.

To order: (559) 227-1234.

The Market, the locally owned grocery store at the northeast corner of Herndon and West avenues, is selling a holiday dinner that serves eight for $129.99.

It includes a ham or Diestel turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread or sausage stuffing, a choice of one of the following three sides, rolls and pumpkin pie.

Call (559) 432-3306.

Southern Hospitality, a catering company owned by local chef Aaron Nielsen, is offering a turkey dinner that feeds six to eight people for $139

It includes an herb roasted turkey, three sides, brioche rolls and pecan or pumpkin pie.

Orders must be made by Monday, Nov. 25. Order online at www.shcfresno.com. Dinners can be delivered to Fresno or Clovis for $10, or pickups can be scheduled at the Clovis Culinary Center.

Sprouts offers several types of prepared holiday meals, including meals serving two people on up to eight people. For the first time, the grocery store is selling a vegan meal with a 40 oz. Gardein Roast. Order online or at the meat counter by Friday, Nov. 22.

Whole Foods has lots of Thanksgiving meal options available, ranging from a vegan meal for two to a classic dinner for 12. Organic turkey, prime rib and spiral sliced ham are available. Order online or in store.

Other grocery stores are also selling fully prepared meals. Save Mart is selling meals with turkey, ham or rib roast. Vons is selling turkey, ham and prime rib meals ranging from $49.99 to $69.99. See individual details online.

Pies





Fresno lost some major pie sellers recently, with the closures of both Fresno locations of Marie Callender’s, Grandmarie’s Chicken Pie Shop and Tree of Life Cafe. But plenty of local bakeries are stepping in to fill the pie void.

Some of the bigger bakeries will have pies available the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, but if you want to be sure to get one, order it ahead of time.

Acevedos Postreria Gourmet is selling all kind of pies, starting at $15.99. They include pecan, peach, Dutch apple, classic apple, boysenberry, lemon meringue, coconut cream, chocolate cream and sweet cherry pie.

The bakery is also selling pies that meet the guidelines of the Keto diet. They include pumpkin, pecan and chef favorite, the peanut butter chocolate cream pie.

The deadline to order pies is Sunday, Nov. 24. Call (559) 712-4500.

Chiffonos Bakery is selling a limited number of pies, including apple, berry, lemon meringue, pecan, pumpkin and pumpkin cheesecake. Their carrot cake is also a popular Thanksgiving favorite.

Pies range from $16 to $22. The deadline to order is Saturday, Nov. 23. Order by calling (559) 433-9066.

Eddie’s Bakery is selling all kinds of flavors of pie: Apple, berry, peach, cherry, lemon meringue, pumpkin, chocolate cream, coconut cream, boysenberry, pumpkin chiffon, pecan, Jack Daniels pecan, cranberry apple, fresh strawberry cream, strawberry rhubarb and an apple pie with no sugar added.

Prices range from $12.95 to $19.95. Order by Monday, Nov. 25. Call (559) 323-0900. The bakery closes an hour early at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

La Boulangerie French Bakery & Cafe in Fig Garden Village has added four new pies for Thanksgiving, including banana cream, chocolate cream, coconut cream and lemon meringue, along with its usual apple, pecan, peach, pumpkin, blueberry and cherry pies.

Prices range from $15 to $22.95. Deadline to order is 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Call (559) 222-0555.

Ooh De Lolli is selling four kinds of pies: persimmon ($28), apple-ginger-cranberry ($32), chocolate bourbon pecan ($32) and coconut buttermilk ($28).

To order text or call (559) 246-4841 or email oohdelolli@gmail.com. The deadline to order and pay is Saturday, Nov. 23. Pickup on Nov. 27 at Ooh De Lolli’s downtown kitchen.