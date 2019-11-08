Want to say thank you to a veteran? Here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies in Fresno

N/A Red Lobster

Hey veterans and people who love them.

A whole bunch of restaurants and retailers want to say thank you to the people who served – and are serving – our country in the military.

They’re doing it with free food – from steak to cheesecake – and discounts on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 2019.

It’s something of a movement that has snowballed big time in recent years, with dozens of companies getting in on the action.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Usually, active-duty military, veterans and reservists are included in the deals. Typically, they’ll be asked to show a valid military ID. Deals apply only on Monday unless noted otherwise.

Freebies

Applebee’s is offering a free meal to veterans. Options include a bacon cheeseburger and chicken tenders platter.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering veterans a free entree costing up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage.

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a free entree and drink from a special menu. Options include five kinds of pizza, salads and pasta.

Chili’s is offering a free meal. Veterans can choose from seven options, including a bacon burger and Cajun chicken pasta.

Chipotle is offering a buy-one, get-one free deal to veterans Monday.

Famous Dave’s BBQ is offering a free “two meat salute.” That’s a lunch combo with two meats, one side and a corn bread muffin.

Farmer Boys is giving away a free Big Cheese cheeseburger.

Great Clips is offering a free haircut deal to veterans. If they can’t get the cut on Nov. 11, they can pick up a card to get the free haircut later. The card can be redeemed until Dec. 31. Non-military customers getting a haircut that day can also pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

IHOP is offering a free red, white and blue short stack of pancakes (three buttermilk pancakes with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping). Or, veterans can get a red, white and blue breakfast combo.

Logan’s Roadhouse is giving away a free American Roadhouse Meal from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Those meals include options like country-fried chicken tenders and a burger.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt’s Veterans Day deal offers the first six ounces of a cup of yogurt for free.

Olive Garden is offering a free entree from a special menu, each meal including garlic breadsticks, soup or salad. Entree options include chicken parmigiana, lasagna and cheese ravioli.

Red Lobster is giving away a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu. Options include mozzerella sticks, langostino-lobster-artichoke and seafood dip, and vanilla bean cheesecake.

Red Robin is giving away a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is offering its mom’s ricotta meatballs spaghetti for free.

Starbucks is giving away a free tall cup of brewed coffee to veterans in all company-owned stores.

Texas Roadhouse is giving away a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans can choose from a special Veteran’s Day menu that includes a 6-ounce sirloin steak with two sides.

Yard House is offering a free appetizer. Options include poke nachos, Wisconsin fried cheese curds, vegetarian chicken wings and more.

Discounts

Amazon is offering $40 off its Amazon Prime membership, which gives customers free two-day shipping and access to Amazon’s video streaming service. A year of Prime membership costs $79 for veterans and is available from Wednesday Nov. 6 through Monday, Nov. 11. Sign up on Amazon.com.

Black Angus is offering a steak meal for $9.99. The All American Steak Plate includes an 8-ounce top sirloin steak with mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Kohl’s is giving veterans a 30% discount from Thursday, Nov. 7 to Monday, Nov. 11. That’s double the military discount the stores offer on “Military Mondays.”