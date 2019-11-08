Bethany Clough
Want to say thank you to a veteran? Here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies in Fresno
Hey veterans and people who love them.
A whole bunch of restaurants and retailers want to say thank you to the people who served – and are serving – our country in the military.
They’re doing it with free food – from steak to cheesecake – and discounts on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 2019.
It’s something of a movement that has snowballed big time in recent years, with dozens of companies getting in on the action.
Usually, active-duty military, veterans and reservists are included in the deals. Typically, they’ll be asked to show a valid military ID. Deals apply only on Monday unless noted otherwise.
Freebies
Applebee’s is offering a free meal to veterans. Options include a bacon cheeseburger and chicken tenders platter.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering veterans a free entree costing up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage.
California Pizza Kitchen is offering a free entree and drink from a special menu. Options include five kinds of pizza, salads and pasta.
Chili’s is offering a free meal. Veterans can choose from seven options, including a bacon burger and Cajun chicken pasta.
Chipotle is offering a buy-one, get-one free deal to veterans Monday.
Famous Dave’s BBQ is offering a free “two meat salute.” That’s a lunch combo with two meats, one side and a corn bread muffin.
Farmer Boys is giving away a free Big Cheese cheeseburger.
Great Clips is offering a free haircut deal to veterans. If they can’t get the cut on Nov. 11, they can pick up a card to get the free haircut later. The card can be redeemed until Dec. 31. Non-military customers getting a haircut that day can also pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran.
IHOP is offering a free red, white and blue short stack of pancakes (three buttermilk pancakes with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping). Or, veterans can get a red, white and blue breakfast combo.
Logan’s Roadhouse is giving away a free American Roadhouse Meal from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Those meals include options like country-fried chicken tenders and a burger.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt’s Veterans Day deal offers the first six ounces of a cup of yogurt for free.
Olive Garden is offering a free entree from a special menu, each meal including garlic breadsticks, soup or salad. Entree options include chicken parmigiana, lasagna and cheese ravioli.
Red Lobster is giving away a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu. Options include mozzerella sticks, langostino-lobster-artichoke and seafood dip, and vanilla bean cheesecake.
Red Robin is giving away a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill is offering its mom’s ricotta meatballs spaghetti for free.
Starbucks is giving away a free tall cup of brewed coffee to veterans in all company-owned stores.
Texas Roadhouse is giving away a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans can choose from a special Veteran’s Day menu that includes a 6-ounce sirloin steak with two sides.
Yard House is offering a free appetizer. Options include poke nachos, Wisconsin fried cheese curds, vegetarian chicken wings and more.
Discounts
Amazon is offering $40 off its Amazon Prime membership, which gives customers free two-day shipping and access to Amazon’s video streaming service. A year of Prime membership costs $79 for veterans and is available from Wednesday Nov. 6 through Monday, Nov. 11. Sign up on Amazon.com.
Black Angus is offering a steak meal for $9.99. The All American Steak Plate includes an 8-ounce top sirloin steak with mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and a non-alcoholic beverage.
Kohl’s is giving veterans a 30% discount from Thursday, Nov. 7 to Monday, Nov. 11. That’s double the military discount the stores offer on “Military Mondays.”
