Asian, Indian, Italian cuisine and more at international food fest this weekend

The first-ever City Grub International Food Fest is at Manchester Center on Saturday.

The event features vendors selling food that’s Mediterranean, Southeast Asian, American, Mexican, Southern, Indian and Italian.

It features some vendors not typically seen at food events, including Taste of Asia, Sushi In n Out, El Dorado Taqueria and H’s Sugarcane Delicious Refreshing Boba.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the shopping mall, at Blackstone and Shields avenues. It is free, but organizers recommend getting tickets online at www.citygrubfest.com.

