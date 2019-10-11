This downtown Fresno beer pub and restaurant is calling it quits – for good this time

SHARE COPY LINK

Downtown Fresno gastropub HoP PK has closed for good.

The beer pub and restaurant at Van Ness Avenue and Inyo Street announced the closure in a Facebook post Friday morning.

One of HoP PK’s founders and brewer Tommy Caprelian told The Fresno Bee that continuing to run the business just didn’t pencil out.

“It wasn’t making enough money to cover the large amount of overhead and cost to run,” he said. “We just decided it was in a our best interested call it quits.”

The business opened in late 2017 in a brick building in the heart of downtown. It was a partnership between the owners of House of Pendragon Brewing Co., a Sanger brewery with a Clovis taproom, and Pita Kabob, a Mediterranean restaurant in Visalia specializing in craft beer with two locations and a food truck.

About two weeks ago, they said that partnership ended. House of Pendragon announced it would continue to operate the gastropub as its third brewery location.

It closed for two days to retool its menu (which would no longer include its beloved shawarma fries) and then reopened.

The switch was supposed to make it easier for HoP PK to operate more like a brewery, doing crowler/growler fills, can releases and special brewery events. It couldn’t do those things as a traditional restaurant.

But Caprelian said that as he got deeper into things, he discovered it just didn’t pencil out.

“During negotiations we dug more deeper into the financials and saw that it wasn’t viable for us to take over,” he said.

Pita Kabob owner Chafic Dada was not available for comment.

Both House of Pendragon’s and Pita Kabob’s other locations will continue operating as normal, according to the Facebook post.