This new-to-Fresno store is opening its first location –and there’s free stuff

The first of several Five Below stores is open and you can get freebies at its grand opening Friday, Sept. 27.

Five Below is a store aimed at teens and tweens (and their parents) where everything costs $5 or less. The stores were described by the Washington Post as “a wonderland of things no one needs.”

That includes creative merchandise like unicorn pool floats, blankets shaped like pizza slices and practical items like leggings and headphones.

The first of at least three Five Below stores is already open at Fashion Fair, in the former Charming Charlie space with an exterior entrance near Cheesecake Factory. The Fresno Charming Charlie closed in June after filing for bankruptcy.

Other Five Below stores are planned for River Park and a future stage of construction at The Marketplace at El Paseo near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.

The River Park store is taking over the former Aaron Brothers store and will likely open sometime after Jan. 1, according to a River Park spokeswoman.

Freebies

The Fashion Fair store will celebrate its grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday.

The first 100 people in line will get a mystery scratch-off ticket worth up to $100.

Free “cinch sack” bags will be given away, along with other giveaways. Hot dogs will be for sale for 5 cents.

Five Below was founded in Pennsylvania in 2002 and now has more than 800 stores in 36 states. It is planning to open 1,750 more.