Kohl’s is hiring 450 seasonal workers for Fresno area stores. Here’s how to apply

Kohl's

Department store Kohl’s is planning to hire 450 seasonal workers in the Fresno-Clovis area.

Applicants can apply now.

The retailer plans to hire 90,000 seasonal workers nationwide.

There are two ways to apply. First, Kohl’s is hiring now at careers.kohls.com.

Available jobs include seasonal and part-time stockroom associates and retail sales associates at both Fresno stores and the Clovis store. Stores in Hanford and Visalia are also hiring.

Kohl’s is also hosting its first national hiring event Saturday, Oct. 5 in hopes of hiring 5,000 seasonal workers in one day. Interested applicants can apply in person at Kohl’s store and be interviewed and potentially hired for various positions that day. All stores and fulfillment centers are participating in the hiring event.

Kohl’s offers a 15 percent employee discount.