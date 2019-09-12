Fresno’s brewery district’s growing again: New beer tasting room headed for downtown

This 1920 downtown building will house a beer tasting room, cocktail bar in the brewery district See where 411 Brewing's beer tasting room and Modernist cocktail bar will open in the growing brewery district on Fulton Street. Music: bensound.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See where 411 Brewing's beer tasting room and Modernist cocktail bar will open in the growing brewery district on Fulton Street. Music: bensound.com

Do you like food and fun? Subscribe to the Food, Drink & Fun in Fresno newsletter here.

Fresno’s brewery district is about to grow once again.

A new craft beer tasting room is scheduled to open next year on Fulton Street downtown. Fittingly, it’s in the building that has a mural painted on the side that says “brewery district.”

The tasting room at 721 Fulton St. will be owned and run by 411 Broadway Ales & Spirits, which also brews beer downtown.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It’s moving into the same building where a cocktail bar named Modernist plans to open, just next door to Tioga-Sequoia’s beer garden and across the street from Zack’s Brewing.

The 1920 building generated buzz on social media recently when it was repainted and boards covering the windows were removed, giving it a whole new look. The tasting room is taking up two spaces, meaning that the building is fully leased.

Two larger spaces just south of there are still being renovated and will eventually be up for rent.

The tasting room by 411 doesn’t have an official name yet, but will be something along the lines of The Rec Room, or The 411 Rec Room, said Joseph Soleno, 411 co-founder and brewmaster.

“The goal is to have a rec room, like a college rec room kind of theme, with a ‘barcade’ scenario,” he said. “Something similar to Dave & Buster’s, but with retro games.”

Expect a pool table and other games.

They plan to have food and, of course, beer on tap.

411 Broadway Ales & Spirits

This brewery and distillery has its home base not far away in an old radiator shop at 411 Broadway St.

It brews New England IPAs, lagers and sour beers there, and will eventually start making spirits.

Soleno said they originally intended to have a tasting room there too. But they ended up turning that space into an incubator for other brewers.

Essentially, they help home brewers who might not have the money or the tanks to become commercial brewers.

Right now, Incinerati Brewing Co. and Grayview Brewing Co. are also brewing there.

When 411’s tasting room is up and running, they hope to be able to carry their beers too.

The brewery district

That part of Fulton is fast becoming the heart of the brewery district. It’s also dubbed the Downtown Fresno Ale Trail, complete with passports you can get stamped at each brewery.

A cluster of four places to get a drink will be centered around Fulton when all are up and running.

In addition to 411’s tasting room and the Modernist cocktail bar, Tioga-Sequoia’s beer garden is just to the north, across an alley. Zack’s is across Fulton Street.

Gastropub HoP PK, serving House of Pendragon beer, is within walking distance on Van Ness Avenue. And Full Circle Brewing Co. is not that far away at 620 F St.

Also in the works nearby is Procreations Brewing Co., at 1929 Santa Clara St.

“We’re definitely on the road to actually getting a true brewery district going on there now,” Soleno said. “It’s not just a handful any more. It’s starting to stack up.”