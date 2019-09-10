Foods from Fresno and the Valley dominated the CA food expo awards. Here’s who won

Food expo returns to Fresno The 8th Annual Fresno Food Expo in 2018 put on a showcase of around 135 vendors, putting out the newest and best in food products from throughout the state at the Fresno Convention Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 8th Annual Fresno Food Expo in 2018 put on a showcase of around 135 vendors, putting out the newest and best in food products from throughout the state at the Fresno Convention Center.

Do you like food and fun? Subscribe to the Food, Drink & Fun in Fresno newsletter here.

If it won an award, it’s got to be good, right?

The foods that won a variety of awards at the 2019 California Food Expo are likely worth tasting yourself. Many of them are made right here in Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley.

The trade show in Fresno Tuesday connects more than 140 makers of food and drinks with about 750 buyers. Formerly called the Fresno Food Expo, the show has expanded to include exhibitors from around California.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Monday, judges tasted all kinds of food and picked winners in several categories.

Although the awards are open to all exhibitors, companies in Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley dominated the awards.

The winners

The New Product Awards showcase the newest food and drink products in California, along with new and innovative packaging. The Buyers Choice version of the award is chosen by the expo’s Retail Advisory Council. The Consumers Choice version is chosen by a 14-member consumer panel that mirrors the demographics of Californians.

New Product Award winners, Consumers Choice

1. Pappy’s Buffalo Sweet and Spicy Sauce, Fresno.

2. Gillum Family Farms smoked jalapeno-cheddar sausage, Fresno.

3. Busseto Foods California Snackin’, 3-ounce, personal-size servings in a retail 12 pack, Fresno.

New Product Award winners, Buyers Choice

1. Setton Farm Garlic Onion Seasoned Kernels, Terra Bella.

2. HMC Farms SpongeBob and PAW Patrol-themed grape packs, Kingsburg.

3. True Gold Discovery Flight, a pack of five honey jars.

Golden State Award

Exhibitors can enter any one food, new or not, in this category.

Winner: Fermenting Fairy elderberry-ginger lemonade, based in Santa Monica.

Fred Ruiz Award

This award is named after Fred Ruiz, founder of Ruiz Food Products, Inc. and past California Food Expo board member. It honors companies who have the same vision and qualities that took Ruiz Foods from a small, family start-up to a giant frozen Mexican food manufacturer in the United States.

Winner: Busseto Foods, based in Fresno.