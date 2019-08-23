The chicken sandwich wars of Twitter have hit Fresno. Here’s why some restaurants sold out

How popular are the chicken sandwiches at Popeyes? The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3004 Blackstone Ave. in Fresno sold out of their chicken sandwiches after a recent debate comparing their with Chick-Fil-A. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3004 Blackstone Ave. in Fresno sold out of their chicken sandwiches after a recent debate comparing their with Chick-Fil-A.

A spat over a chicken sandwich is raging on Twitter, and one Fresno fast-food restaurant is feeling the effects.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the fast food restaurant specializing in chicken, introduced a fried chicken sandwich recently. It’s buttermilk-battered fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun with pickles. You can get it classic or spicy style (with mayo or a Cajun spread).

About the same time, Chick-fil-A tweeted about its own, pretty similar version of the sandwich, saying “bun, chicken + pickles” adds up to “love.”

Popeye’s retweeted with the words “y’all good?”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

And then the battle was on. The Twitterverse viewed that tweet as an opening salvo and burn at Chick-fil-A’s expense. The debate got so big the New York Times even did a story about it.

Since then, people are weighing in on Twitter about which sandwich they think is better. Wendy’s even jumped in to the debate, claiming its chicken sandwich was better.

Popeyes sandwich is getting so much attention it’s selling out, including in Fresno.

The Popeyes restaurant on Blackstone Avenue south of Shields Avenue put up a sign Thursday night that said “Sorry our sandwiches were so popular that we sold out.”

The sign was still there Friday morning.

Another local Popeyes sold out of the sandwich Thursday, according to a Popeyes manager, though it wasn’t clear which location.

The Popeyes at Shaw and Blythe avenues technically didn’t sell out of the chicken, said manager Pablo Lopez.

“Not really, we just ran out of buns,” he said. “I’ll be up and running today and for sure tomorrow.”

Restaurants restock their supplies fairly often, so there’s a good chance the sandwich will be back soon.

Why all the fuss? Lopez said: “I believe it’s trending.”