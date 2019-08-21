This CVS store in Fresno is changing its name. See which customers it hopes to attract

See the subtle change this Fresno CVS store is making to its sign CVS stores in Fresno are taking on a new look, with hopes of attracting more Hispanic customers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CVS stores in Fresno are taking on a new look, with hopes of attracting more Hispanic customers.

The big red “CVS Pharmacy” signs on the side of the store at Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street were taken down this week.

They were quickly replaced with signs that say “CVS pharmacy y mas”.

The words “y mas” mean “and more” in Spanish. They are part of big changes the store is making to appeal to Hispanic customers.

CVS has converted 187 stores to this style in California, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Puerto Rico.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

More stores are on the way, though a CVS representative didn’t immediately have information about which stores in the Fresno and Clovis area would be converted into y mas stores.

Hispanic customers

Changes inside the store at Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street haven’t happened yet, but likely will soon.

They include bilingual staff who speak Spanish and English, and bilingual signs throughout the store.

The store will also bring in about 1,500 “trusted Hispanic products,” with “competitive prices,” according to Stephanie Cunha, manager of public relations for CVS. In other places, that has included groceries, over-the-counter medications, household cleaners, snacks, appliances, cookware, cosmetics, baby and hair care.

In Santa Ana, Calif., a store that converted to the y mas format added Mexican candy, including large bags for filling piñatas. Dried chile peppers and Jarritos sodas were also added, according to the Orange County Register.

The stores also have expanded perfume departments.

“CVS Pharmacy y más stores are a destination that offers Hispanic customers the convenience of a one-stop shop, where they can receive our best-in-class pharmacy services as well as personalized products and services that better meet their diverse needs, in an environment that feels like home,” Cunha said in an email to The Bee.

CVS first tested the concept at nine stores in the Miami and Los Angeles areas in 2015 and 2016. Bakersfield has three CVS pharmacy y mas stores.