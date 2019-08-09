Fresno’s Five restaurant is hiring, putting it one step closer to reopening after fire

A fire closed popular Five Restaurant in northeast Fresno, CA, on Sept. 16, 2018. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Five restaurant is hiring.

That means that the restaurant’s reopening might not be far behind.

The popular restaurant at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue closed after a fire in September last year.

The fire that broke out in the kitchen caused extensive damage to the kitchen, ducts and roof. Smoke and water also damaged the interior, including carpets, booths and tables.

Fresno Fire Department investigators said the fire started accidentally in the pizza oven and caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

Five’s customers have been watching and waiting for the restaurant to reopen. At one point, the restaurant’s owners had hoped to open in the spring of 2019.

The owners were not immediately available for comment, so it’s not clear what type of timeline the restaurant has for reopening.

But hiring employees is typically one of the last steps before a restaurant opens.

Employees still need to be trained and the restaurant would need to pass a final inspection, however. That could take several weeks, perhaps more than a month.

Jobs

Five posted information on its Facebook page about a job fair next week.

Job applicants are encouraged to fill out applications online at www.5restaurant.com. They are asked to print the application and bring it to the restaurant, along with a résumé.

Open interviews are scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Two more sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Aug. 16.

All positions are available, including chef, kitchen workers, servers, hosts, bartenders and managers. Interviews will be held on the patio.