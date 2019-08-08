This Clovis business delivers cookies to your door – but they aren’t ordinary cookies

Crave Cookie delivers warm cookies to your door Clovis-based Crave Cookie is a delivery service that delivers giant chocolate chip cookies that are still warm to your door. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clovis-based Crave Cookie is a delivery service that delivers giant chocolate chip cookies that are still warm to your door.

Imagine you’re sitting around in your underwear or maybe your PJs and you get a hankering for something sweet, say a fresh-baked cookie.

But you don’t feel like baking and you don’t want to leave the house.

That situation is what inspired Crave Cookie, a Clovis business that delivers chocolate chip cookies to your doorstep while they’re still warm.

“We wanted to make them something that people couldn’t make themselves,” said Shandi Scrivner, who started the business with her husband, Travis, and her brother Sam Eaton.

The result?

Giant cookies. Wide and tall, they stand at least 2 inches tall (yes, we broke out a ruler).They’re easily big enough to share.

A box of four costs $12, plus a $2 delivery fee.

“One box of four is equivalent to a dozen of your traditional homemade cookies,” Travis Scrivner said.

Delivery

So far, Crave Cookie delivers to five zip codes, the majority of them in Clovis. They are: 93619, 93611, 93612, 93730 and 93720.

With the use of warmers, the cookies are always delivered with gooey chocolate insides.

The Scrivners and Eaton started the business in the small city of Ripon, with Eaton writing the software that handles the ordering and delivery.

The website, at cravecookie.co (note it’s a .co, not a .com) also lets you choose what day and time you want the cookies delivered.

Crave Cookie did so well in Ripon, they decided to move to a bigger city and bring the dessert business with them.

Now they’ve got seven part-time employees, including four drivers and three bakers.

Crave Cookie is growing too.

A storefront bakery is in the works. And they expect to add more zip codes soon.

Other baked goods or extras – perhaps milk – may be available in the near future too.