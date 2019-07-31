This familiar kebab restaurant is planning two new Fresno locations – and it’s hiring

Dishes like this will be available at Kabab City’s new Fresno restaurants when they open. Kabab City

Mediterranean restaurant Kabab City already has four restaurants in the Valley, in Fowler, Reedley, Hanford and Visalia.

Now it’s planning to open two new restaurants in Fresno.

One is in a new building at First Street and Nees Avenue, next to the new Rollie Rollie Thai Rolled Ice Cream.

No opening date has been set yet, but it’s planning to be open by the end of summer, said a company spokeswoman.

After that, another Kabab City is scheduled to open several months later, at 6095 N. Figarden Drive. That’s between Bullard and Santa Fe avenues, across the street from AutoZone.

Kabab City has been serving Mediterranean food since 2013. It serves kebabs made from chicken, beef or lamb, along with lamb shank, Greek salad and falafel.

Jobs

The First and Nees location is hiring 20 workers.

It will host a hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the restaurant at 682 E. Nees Ave.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their résumés.