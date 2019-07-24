Look out, Starbucks. Another popular coffee chain planning first Fresno location

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf plans to open 20 new locations in central California. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Fresno is getting its first Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

The coffee shop has signed a lease to open a location at Park Crossing, the north Fresno shopping center that’s home to the new Trader Joe’s, confirmed Harold Zinkin, a member of the family who owns the center.

The Coffee Bean will be built on the corner of Friant Road and Fresno Street.

Other than Trader Joe’s, Coffee Bean is the most requested business for that shopping center, he said.

“Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, that’s huge in Newport and in L. A., where Starbucks isn’t King Kong, Coffee Bean is,” Zinkin said.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is a global business with more than 300 locations in 14 states and more than 1,200 additional locations worldwide. It has coffee shops in airports and colleges, and bags of its coffee are sold at grocery stores.

Coffee Bean sells all kinds of coffee drinks, including espresso-based drinks like a chocolate cookie latte. It also sells a nitro cold brew, which is coffee brewed cold and infused with nitrogen gas for a smoother, silkier mouth feel.

Blended drinks, tea lattes, cold brew berry tea are also on the menu.

Construction has barely started on the coffee shop, so it will likely open during the first three months of next year, Zinkin said. It will not have a drive-thru.

It could be the first of many Coffee Bean locations in the area. In December, the company announced plans to open 20 new stores in central California, a designation that it said included the counties of Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Kern, San Luis Obispo and Monterey.

Other stores/restaurants

Park Crossing is still under construction and will have several new businesses coming in within the next year or so.

Nami, a sushi and teppanyaki restaurant, opened recently on the Fresno Street side of the center.

Three more buildings are under construction at the center, including one just east of TOFAS Mediterranean Grill.

No other stores or restaurants have signed leases yet, Zinkin said, so he won’t share who may be interested in opening in that space or elsewhere in the shopping center. The owners are negotiating with a couple of restaurants, both local and national, he said.

They are also negotiating with retail stores and an entertainment/retail company.