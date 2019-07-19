A local brewery has opened a lakeside restaurant in this mountain town near Fresno

Clovis-based 559 Beer opens restaurant and taproom in Shaver Lake Clovis-based 559 beer has opened a restaurant and taproom in Shaver Lake. The Clovis-based brewery continues to brew and run its restaurant in Old Town Clovis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clovis-based 559 beer has opened a restaurant and taproom in Shaver Lake. The Clovis-based brewery continues to brew and run its restaurant in Old Town Clovis.

A prominent empty restaurant overlooking Shaver Lake now has new life.

559 Beer, a Clovis-based brewery that also has a restaurant in Old Town Clovis, has opened 559 Beer Shaver Point.

The restaurant and beer-tasting room opened about a month ago at 44189 Highway 168.

Often called The Point, this is the building with a large deck with a view of the lake past the main part of town if you’re coming from Fresno. It’s open for lunch and dinner Thursdays through Sundays.

At least eight beers are on tap and the brewery recently launched a 168 hoppy pilsner (named after Highway 168) and a hazy IPA.

The restaurant’s burgers are popular, including its bacon burger, and the salmon tacos are popular too, said Cheryl Williams, part of the family behind the brewery.

559 Beer Shaver Point also has a full bar. Its cocktails include a Cheryl’s Chocolate-tini, named after Williams, made with vodka, chocolate liqueur and chocolate sauce.

There is also live music Friday and Saturday nights.

The family, including brewer Rhett Williams, will continue to run the 559 Beer brewery and restaurant at 356 Pollasky Ave. in an old Victorian hotel in Clovis.

But when the Shaker Lake spot came up, they nabbed it.

“Rhett has always wanted to have something in a resort town and this came up and he just jumped on it,” she said.

559 Beer Shaver Point is open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, from noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.