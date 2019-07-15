Do you remember this roadhouse-style restaurant and bar in Fresno? It’s about to be torn down

A former Fresno barbecue spot will soon be torn down Vacant for the past 10 years, there are no plans as of yet for a replacement for the building that formerly housed Porky's Rib House near First and Barstow. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vacant for the past 10 years, there are no plans as of yet for a replacement for the building that formerly housed Porky's Rib House near First and Barstow.

Porky’s Rib House is about to be nothing but a memory.





The building that once housed the restaurant and bar known for its motorcycle nights, blues and “bladder-busting Wednesdays” is slated to be torn down any day now.

Near the corner of Barstow Avenue and First Street in Fresno, the building has been empty for about 10 years, said Stan Fiorentino, property manager for the Headliner Shopping Center.

“We don’t at this point in time have any plans for it,” he said of the spot. “We will be marketing it as a potential build-to-suit situation.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The building is run down and surrounded by chain link fence.

“It’s an obsolete building from a functional standpoint,” especially when it comes to the electrical, plumbing and other systems, Fiorentino said.

It’s not clear how old the building is, but the shopping center started going up around 1968 and into the early 1970s, Fiorentino said. The center was originally started as a partnership of brothers in the Wathen family, and remains in the same family, Fiorentino said.

Woody’s, Fresno Feed & Fuel

The building has a colorful history.





Porky’s was known for its “pork and beef ribs slathered in gooey sauce,” according to a 1999 Fresno Bee story. It was also a home for blues lovers, who filled the place every Thursday to hear live music.

But it was also known for some less flattering reasons. Porky’s was evicted in 2006 after a seven-year run full of problems with the police.

A Fresno Bee story at the time said police had dealt with everything from underage drinking, loud music, complaints about motorcycle noise – even a call for bushes on fire. The business also had its liquor license suspended temporarily, issues with a dance permit and was sued for copyright infringement for not paying royalties for music it played.

The building once also housed Woody’s Roadhouse, Fresno Feed & Fuel, Gandoffs and Prime Rib.





Fresno Feed & Fuel was known for its “turkey nuts” appetizer, which apparently is exactly what you’re thinking it is.

A restaurant review by The Bee’s Woody Laughnan in 1978 said it sold a 24-ounce “cowpuncher porterhouse” steak for $10.95. It also referenced barrels of peanuts that customers would shuck, eat and throw the shells on the floor.