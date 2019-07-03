Chicken restaurant spreads its wings to new north Fresno location. And it’s hiring

Look who’s opening a restaurant in downtown Fresno The Chicken Shack owner Damon Miller has transformed the old Payless ShoeSource at the historic corner of Fulton and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno into the latest version of his restaurant that he started in Hanford. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Chicken Shack owner Damon Miller has transformed the old Payless ShoeSource at the historic corner of Fulton and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno into the latest version of his restaurant that he started in Hanford.

The Chicken Shack, which opened in downtown Fresno a year ago, is opening a location in north Fresno.

The locally-owned restaurant specializes in chicken wings and fingers, with more than 30 sauces to choose from.

It’s taking over the former Griddle Me This waffle restaurant, at 7675 N. Blackstone Ave., between Doy Grill and Red Robin in the Universal Park shopping center. The spot has been empty for about two years since it closed.

Chicken Shack owner Damon Miller (who has a tattoo of a cartoon chicken on his leg) is planning to open the new restaurant at the end of July.

The menu will be exactly the same as the downtown restaurant, and the location where it all started in Hanford four and a half years ago. Chicken Shack also has a mobile food trailer.

On a side note, some customers mistakenly thought the downtown location was closed permanently last month when the restaurant closed for eight days to redo its floors. It has since reopened.

“People kept asking for more and this one is way north of downtown and I thought we’d catch a lot of customers on that end of town,” Miller said.

The menu features all kinds chicken wings and chicken fingers – paired in combo packs, with fries, in wraps, salads and sandwiches. Sauces range from habanero honey to hot and damn hot.





The most popular seller: The buffalo chicken fries. These are french fries topped with chopped-up chicken fingers, buffalo sauce, shredded cheese and spicy ranch dressing.

The restaurant will hire 20 to 25 people, from cashiers to fryers. The owner is holding open interviews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9 at the new restaurant.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why the existing locations are successful, Miller said.

“But I think the main thing is that we use fresh chicken,” he said. “Our menu isn’t complicated. It’s not oversized. We just do a few things and do it right.”