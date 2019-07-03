Bethany Clough
A fast food restaurant is testing ‘tiny tacos’ in Fresno. Here’s what you need to know
Do you like food and fun? Subscribe to the Food, Drink & Fun in Fresno newsletter here.
We all know Fresno loves its tacos. But how about tiny tacos?
We’ll soon find out.
Jack in the Box is testing tiny tacos in Fresno.
According to foodie website Delish, the tacos are little “snack-size” versions of Jack in the Box’s regular crunchy tacos with seasoned beef. In Fresno, they’re available in take-out boxes, with 15 tacos selling for $3.
The tiny tacos are also being tested in Dallas and Austin, Texas, according to Delish. They will be available from July 1 to Sept. 1.
Comments