This grocery store is hiring 1,500 people nationwide, including some in Fresno

Sprouts Farmers Market stores are scheduled to hire employees at two local stores at an event Tuesday, June 11.

The grocery stores in Fresno and Clovis are participating, part of a hiring event for 300 stores looking to fill 1,500 positions nationwide. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at each store.

The company plans to hire people for jobs at the local stores — plus people looking to move to other cities with Sprouts locations.

Job seekers should bring a copy of their resume and be prepared for an interview.

The Fresno store has five open positions in the deli department for people with deli experience.

The Clovis store is fully staffed, but will look for strong candidates for future positions.

Generally, positions range from department heads to cashiers, clerks and more. Visit Sprouts careers page for details at https://about.sprouts.com/careers/