This Fresno brewery/restaurant is hiring workers to be part of its ‘quack pack’

Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co. is hiring 60 to 70 employees for its new Fresno location.

That’s good news for job seekers, but the for the rest of us, it means the brewery and restaurant is one step closer to opening its new location in northwest Fresno.





The local brewery is building its third location, this one at Herndon and Marks avenues. It’s on the northeast corner, next to Ampersand Ice Cream, which opened a shop there in February.





Mad Duck’s original location – sometimes referred to as the “baby duck” by the owner – is in Clovis. The company also has a brewery and restaurant at Campus Pointe near Shaw and Chestnut avenues.

The new location will be a brewery with a full restaurant. It’s aiming to open sometime around July 15 or July 20, said owner Alex Costa.

Jobs

Mad Duck is hiring for a variety of positions, including hosts, servers, bussers, bartenders, line cooks, prep cooks and other kitchen staff.

Costa said he expects to hire about 35 full-time workers and 30 to 35 part-time workers, but is experiencing some difficulty finding workers.

“Especially when there’s such low employment, it’s hard to find people,” he said.

Experience is helpful, but isn’t everything, he said.

“We’re looking for people who are hmappy and intelligent and happy to get their hands dirty,” he said. “It’s not about the experience game for us. It’s about finding people who can embrace the culture we’re trying to create over there.”





A Mad Duck Facebook post referred to the future employees as the “quack pack.”

To apply, people can download an application from MadDuckCraft.com (click on “application for employment” under the address for the Campus Pointe location). The application can be filled out and emailed to info@madduckcraft.com, or dropped off in person at the Campus Pointe location.

Beer and food

Tanks that will brew the beer are being installed this week. Mad Duck will continue to brew at the Campus Pointe location, but the new brewery will allow it to do more.

They’re planning to brew more of a hazy IPA that sold out faster than expected, and add some lighter styles, like a lager or a Pilsner, Costa said.

The restaurant menu will have all the favorite dishes as the other Mad Duck locations, like the hamburgers, with a few additions.

Expect some more healthy options, like a hemp-seed crusted salmon over a bed of cauliflower rice. Gluten-free breads will also be available.