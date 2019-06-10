‘Sexy, sassy but classy.’ Tilted Kilt pub and restaurant sets opening date in Fresno

How sexy are the outfits at Tilted Kilt? The Tilted Kilt is opening next to the Ramada Inn on Shaw Avenue in Fresno. The sports pub will have a wide variety of Irish-Scottish-American themed foods and 60 beer taps - but what about how the wait staff is dressed? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tilted Kilt is opening next to the Ramada Inn on Shaw Avenue in Fresno. The sports pub will have a wide variety of Irish-Scottish-American themed foods and 60 beer taps - but what about how the wait staff is dressed?

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery is close to making its Fresno debut.

The bar and restaurant isn’t letting anybody inside just yet, but will open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17.

The new-to-Fresno business promises lots of beer on tap, lots of appetizers smothered in beer-cheese sauce and waitresses showing lots of skin.

“Tilted Kilt is where ‘Braveheart’ meets the Hard Rock Cafe,” said Audra Henschen, director of operations for Tilted Kilt Fresno and Ramada Fresno.

The Irish, Scottish and American-themed restaurant took over the former Sutter Street Bar & Grill, attached to the Ramada Fresno on Shaw Avenue near Highway 41. After lots of construction and taking over a former conference room, the 5,500-square-foot Tilted Kilt will open with more than 125 employees.

Kilt Girls & Guys

One thing that makes this place different is what the employees wear – or don’t wear. Kilt Girls, as the servers are called (the term is actually trademarked), wear a short plaid skirt/kilt and low-cut tops that show their midriff.

“We consider ourselves PG-13,” Henschen said. “They’re sexy, sassy but classy.”

Although the women are certainly part of the appeal of Tilted Kilt, it’s not over the top, she said.

“The last thing we want to do is offend anybody,” said Henschen, adding that managers make sure the workers aren’t showing too much skin each shift.





Tilted Kilt employs men also, and they wear kilts and black T-shirts.

The drinks

Tilted Kilt has 72 taps.

Sixty of them are beer and the rest are either wine or liquor. That includes Crown Royal whiskey and Patron tequila, already chilled spirits that that can be easily used in cocktails.

Fresno State wines are also on the menu.





This Tilted Kilt has 35 TVs and three 150-inch screens that will show big games, including Fresno State sports, and fights.

The food

Tilted Kilt has a full menu. There are appetizers like the “frickles,” fried pickle coins served with a cayenne-ranch dressing, and Irish nachos, which are housemade potato chips topped with seasoned beef, pico de gallo, jalapeños and a beer-cheese sauce.

Salads, flatbread pizzas, sandwiches and nine types of burgers are also on the menu. There are nine types of chicken wings, ranging from “sweet angel” sauce made with bourbon and teriyaki to the ultra spicy “kilt burner” sauce.

Visitors to the hotel can also get room service delivered off Tilted Kilt’s menu.





Tilted Kilt will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.