This popular pizzeria started a food truck serving its Italian food – except for one dish

What do you do when you grow up in the family restaurant business, but want to forge your own path?

You start a food truck.

The grandson of the founder of Mike’s Pizzeria, the popular restaurant at Shields and West avenues, launched Roma earlier this month.

Technically a food trailer, Roma’s Italian Street Cuisine sells all kinds of pasta and Italian food – with one exception, said owner Andrew DiNuzzo, 34.

“It’s not a pizza truck,” he said.

Yes, there may be a pizza here or there occasionally, but DiNuzzo would rather focus on the truck’s handmade pasta. He uses the same recipes as the restaurant.

The menu features a beef and cheese calzone that’s deep fried and served with a side of sauce.

There will also be rigatoni with spicy pink Alfredo sauce, lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, and a signature dish — handmade linguine in clam sauce.

“It’s all handcrafted pastas that we’re making,” DiNuzzo said. “Everything we do comes out of a Mike’s Pizzeria.”

They call the truck Roma for short, named after his 4-year-old daughter of the same name.

Where to eat the pasta

Like other food trucks, Roma will appear at various food truck events around town. Follow it on Facebook or Instagram to see where it will be next.

One of the best places to find Roma on the weekends is at ApCal, the outdoor music venue and wine tasting spot at 32749 Avenue 7 in Madera. It will be there Fridays or Saturdays and sometimes both days throughout the summer.

Expect to find the truck at Enzo’s Table in Clovis and Gazebo Gardens’ food truck nights in Fresno too.

It’s also available to hire for parties or weddings.