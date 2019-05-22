Hobby Lobby is coming to Clovis. Here’s where the new store will open

Hobby Lobby store opens to large crowds in Fresno Customers react to Hobby Lobby's grand opening on North Blackstone Avenue in Fresno on Monday morning, August 8, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Customers react to Hobby Lobby's grand opening on North Blackstone Avenue in Fresno on Monday morning, August 8, 2016.

Hobby Lobby is coming to Clovis.

The popular craft and home retailer confirmed Thursday that it has signed a lease to move into the former Toys R Us at 1425 Shaw Ave. near Sunnyside Avenue.

It is planning on an August 2019 opening.

The company did not share any further details, beyond saying hiring information would be available closer to the opening date.

All the Toys R Us stores in the area closed last spring after the retailer went out of business. (The Toys R Us in Fresno was replaced with an upgraded Big Lots.)

Workers have already been seen inside the Clovis building, though there is likely many months of work needed inside. The interior is currently empty, stripped of its shelves and cash registers.

The store

Hobby Lobby has a passionate following. When the first store opened its Fresno location on Blackstone Avenue in 2016, hundreds of people showed up for the grand opening.

At its core, it’s a craft and hobby store. It carries supplies for scrapbooking, art, silk flowers, fabric, baking supplies and offers custom picture framing.

But its large home decor department is also popular with shoppers. It carries all kinds of decor to hang on the walls, from trendy cow skulls to Captain America wall art. It also sells mugs with clever sayings and some bowls and serving platters.

The stores also carry small furniture, like shelves and living room tables.

The large stores are flush with seasonal decor for various holidays. Many stores have several rows of Christmas items year round.

The retailer is known for its devout Christian owners, who make a point of closing the store on Sundays. The company went before the Supreme Court in 2014, saying its religious beliefs meant it did not have to provide a full range of contraceptives at no cost to its employees.

It will likely be the second Hobby Lobby to open in the area. Yet another is planned for the next phase of construction at the Marketplace at El Paseo, the shopping center near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.





Hobby Lobby has signed a lease to open in that shopping center, but has not said when it plans to open.