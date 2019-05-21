A new brewery is headed for downtown Fresno, and the Ale Trail is launching ‘beer passports’

Thousands descend on downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest 2019 Food trucks, music and beer draw thousands to downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest 2019 Saturday March 23 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Food trucks, music and beer draw thousands to downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest 2019 Saturday March 23

The Fresno beer scene is growing once again.

Procreations Brewing Co. is planning to open a brewery in downtown Fresno. And the Downtown Fresno Ale Trail has officially launched, complete with passports that can be stamped at each of the breweries.





Procreations recently signed a lease for a small building at 1929 Santa Clara St., south of Ventura Street between Fulton and Broadway streets. It’s about three blocks south of Chukchansi Park, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.’s popular beer garden and the recently opened Zack’s Brewing Co.

Procreations isn’t open yet and has just barely started the process of submitting its plans to the city. Brandon Reneau, one of three partners behind the business, said he hopes to be open by spring of next year, possibly summer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Unlike Tioga-Sequoia and Zack’s, spacious breweries that often host live music, Procreations is small. It’s about 1,700 square feet, including the brewing area. It holds about 50 people and won’t have live music.

“It’s more of an intimate setting where you can come and play some games, bring the family,” Reneau said. “We are a small brewery with a real ‘Cheers’-like atmosphere.”

It has a patio about the same size as the building.

Reneau’s day job is as a landscape designer and horticulturist. He plans to bring those skills to the patio, creating a lush setting that makes customers feel like they’re inside a garden.

Reneau’s partners in the business are his brother Bryan Reneau and Chris Diffey, all three longtime home brewers.

Procreations

So why the name Procreations? They like to create things, said Reneau.

“The Latin meaning is to create from one seed. We want to create beer. We want endless opportunities to create new beers,” he said.

One thing that makes this brewery different is that they plan to ask customers for their input on what beers to make. The Procreations website already has a field asking people for ideas for new beer.

Procreations already makes a honey blonde ale with honey from Busy Bees Honey Farm in Sanger. It also makes porters, stouts, hazy IPAs and a double red IPA, with double the hops and a higher alcohol by percentage volume.

The Ale Trail

When it’s open, Procreations will join a cluster of breweries in downtown Fresno.

Most of the breweries are within walking distance. In addition to Tioga-Sequoia and Zack’s, both on Fulton Street, Full Circle Brewing Co. is at Ventura and F streets. HoP PK, a gastropub selling beer from locally based House of Pendragon Brewing Co., is on Van Ness Avenue near Inyo Street.





More are in the works. That includes 411 Broadway Ales & Spirits, which will be just around the corner from Procreations at 411 Broadway St. It will be an incubator for young breweries like Incinerati Brewing Co. and Grayview Brewing Co.

Together, they’ll make up the Downtown Fresno Ale Trail. The Downtown Fresno Partnership has launched the Ale Trail Passport. The passport includes a map of the breweries and information about downtown restaurants that serve beer.

Customers can get their passports stamped when they buy a beer at each brewery. When they get all the stamps, customers can turn in their passports for a free prize at the Downtown Fresno Partnership office at 845 Fulton St.

Passports are available for pickup at HoP PK, Zacks Brewing, Tioga Sequoia Brewing and Full Circle Brewing.