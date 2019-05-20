What’s that construction on Blackstone Avenue? Another fast food restaurant

Blackstone Avenue is getting another fast food restaurant The former Las Cazuelas restaurant on Blackstone Avenue was torn down to make way for a Burger King in Fresno, Calif. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The former Las Cazuelas restaurant on Blackstone Avenue was torn down to make way for a Burger King in Fresno, Calif.

Another fast food restaurant is coming to Blackstone Avenue: Burger King.

Some Fresnans have been wondering about the building under construction at the southwest corner of North Blackstone and East Princeton avenues.

It’s on the site of the former Las Cazuelas restaurant, which closed quietly in 2017, one of 40 Fresno-area stores and restaurants to close that year.

The restaurant was torn down and construction workers are midway through building the new Burger King, which will have a drive-thru.

The company did not return messages seeking comment nor share a target opening date.

The Burger King is a stone’s throw away from a Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen that opened in 2017 at the corner of Blackstone and Cornell avenues. A Jack In The Box and a Wendy’s are just down the street south of Clinton Avenue.

The construction is another example of investment on Blackstone Avenue south of Shaw Avenue in recent years, that includes the remodeling of Manchester Center, a new Walmart and the former Fresno Ag store becoming a Ramos Furniture.

Below is a map of all the drive-thru restaurants in Fresno. Click on the red marker to see details.