California olive growers facing losses get offer of new buyer

Some California olive growers were facing millions of dollars of losses after a major processor canceled its contracts with them. But a Valley competitor has stepped in and is offering to buy the olives.
Tulare County olive growers were facing up to $40 million in losses when Bell-Carter Foods, the parent company of Lindsay Olives, terminated contracts with growers, according to the Visalia Times Delta.
Industry leaders in the story blamed tariffs.
Late Tuesday, the Musco Family Olive Company, a Tracy-based seller and packer of California-grown olives, announced it was offering new contracts to buy olives from growers whose contracts had been canceled by their competitor.
The company is giving preference to growers planting olives that can be mechanically harvested.
Long facing competition from Spain, the California olive industry has regained its footing selling olives at stores, according to a Musco news release.
Musco wants California olives to take back supplying food-service providers too.
