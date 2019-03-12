How to be a good human Tuesday: Eat free IHOP pancakes to help local sick kids

It’s National Pancake Day Tuesday and at IHOP restaurants, that means free pancakes.
Free is always a price that gets diners through the doors. But this event has a feel-good aspect to it too: It’s raising money for kids facing life-threatening illnesses at Valley Children’s Hospital.
See, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at participating IHOP restaurants, a short stack of pancakes is free.
In exchange, IHOP asks that diners make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which includes our own Valley Children’s. The restaurant isn’t suggesting any donation amounts, but donating at least as much as the pancakes costs would make you a good human.
Since 2009, IHOP has raised more than $133,000 for Valley Children’s.
