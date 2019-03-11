Bethany Clough

This longtime Mexican restaurant has closed its doors – all of them

March 11, 2019 01:59 PM

Longtime Mexican restaurant Plaza Ventana has closed – both its locations.

Plaza Ventana once had two locations in Fresno. The first to close, back in January 2018, was near Shaw and Marks avenues.

It was in that spot for 27 years and had since been replaced with Sabores Mexican Cocina & Tequila Bar.

Now owner David Borunda has sent The Bee an email announcing the closure of his other restaurant of the same name at 5088 N. Blackstone Ave. near Shaw Avenue.

The last day of business was Sunday.

“After 42 years of serving Fresno, I have decided to retire,” Borunda said. “It’s been a wonderful experience and a real pleasure to serve you. I want to express my extreme gratitude for your support and patronage.”

Both restaurants were known for their Mexican food and margaritas, including creative ones, like a prickly pear margarita.

