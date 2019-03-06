Sneak peek: A cocktail bar plans to transform this empty rooftop with views of downtown Fresno

Earlier this week, The Fresno Bee told you about cocktail bar Quail State’s plans to open a rooftop bar at a historic downtown Fresno building.
Now let us give you a tour of where exactly it will be.
Quail State is renting space at the Pacific Southwest Building on Fulton and Mariposa streets. The rooftop where the bar will locate is a second-floor rooftop, not the landing that wraps around the top of the 16-floor building.
The new bar and restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating.
The outdoor portion of the bar is huge, about 2,800 square feet, according to the building’s management. The rooftop is on the east side of the building, sandwiched between the front part of the Pacific Southwest building and the Radisson Hotel Conference Center on Van Ness Avenue.
You can see it if you’re standing on the sidewalk outside of Chicken Shack or the other restaurants on Mariposa.
Work hasn’t started yet. Though the space looks like a big empty roof with a fire escape now, it is expected to look quite different when it’s finished. A deck-style floor will be built and it will have comfortable seats and plants.
Customers will walk into the building built in 1925, which is dripping with vintage details, and use the elevator to get to the bar. A wheelchair elevator will also lead to the rooftop.
From the rooftop, you get some unusual views of downtown, including the Guarantee building with its “G” sign on its rooftop and the San Joaquin Light & Power building.
Rooms at the Radisson will overlook the bar.
Quail State – a nod to California’s state bird and the cultures of California that will influence the drinks and food – will also have indoor seating.
Walls between several rooms will be knocked down to form one long bar that has about 1,500 to 1,7000 square feet of seating.
Eight large windows overlook the rooftop and they won’t change because the building owner wants to preserve the historic character of the building.
The owner and founder of Quail State, Josh Islas, grew up in Dinuba. He remembers being a kid and being driven past the Pacific Southwest Building and asking his mom what was inside. The answer? Not much.
“Eventually it kinda clicked that if I want somebody to come into this building, I had to do it myself,” he said.
