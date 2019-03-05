Seeking sexy servers: This Fresno bar and restaurant hiring for jobs with tiny uniforms

Want to be a “Kilt Girl” when you grow up?
Here’s your chance.
The Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, a sort of more risqué version of Hooters, is opening a location in Fresno, next to the Ramada hotel on Shaw Avenue near Highway 41.
It’s hiring. Or, as they call it, auditioning potential Kilt Girls (and Kilt Guys, more on them in a moment).
The Kilt Girls (yes, we’re capitalizing because the company trademarked the name) are restaurant and bar workers who wear short plaid skirts and tiny tops.
The bar and restaurant with the tagline “A cold beer never looked so good” is taking over the former Sutter Street Bar & Grill attached to the hotel. In January of 2018, The Fresno Bee told you about Tilted Kilt’s plans to open its first location here, originally planning to open in April of last year.
That didn’t happen and construction on the site fell silent for months. But construction is once again going at full speed and a “coming soon” banner is hanging on the building.
Tilted Kilt’s local director of operations declined to speak with The Bee and the company has not released an opening date.
The Tilted Kilt is a restaurant and sports bar with dozens of TVs showing major sporting events. It has 30 beers available – on tap and in bottles – and serves burgers, sandwiches, and fish and chicken dishes.
But it gets a lot of attention for what its female employees wear: Not much.
A banner on the building says “now casting” and encourages people to apply in person at the hotel between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Here’s how the Tilted Kilt’s careers page describes the jobs: “Are you the Bombshell Next Door, next Hollywood Hottie or a Country Cutie? Kilt Girl entertainers are an elite group of women who are sexy-smart, friendly and classy.”
Hiring managers focus on “enthusiasm, personal appearance and personality.”
Positions include mostly part-time jobs like server/entertainer, hostess, bartender, busser, cook and dishwasher. Both seasoned restaurant workers and people who haven’t held restaurant jobs before are invited to apply.
Tilted Kilt hires men too. They wear T-shirts and kilts and hold jobs like bartending and bussing tables.
The company encourages job seekers to come in for an audition in the Maroa room, upstairs from the hotel’s lobby.
According to the website: “Imagine trying to land a role in a Hollywood movie or sexy fitness calendar; you want to look and act your best! These auditions are just the same. To land the role, you gotta play it up, girl! Grab your favorite outfit, glam up your hair and make-up and visit a franchise location today for an audition.”
People can also apply online.
