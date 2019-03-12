This new Clovis restaurant serves steak and pancakes on a board - and it wants you to share

Ever heard of a charcuterie board? How about a shareable board of food?
The Local, a new restaurant in Old Town Clovis serves these boards, which are shareable platters of cheeses, meats, grilled bread, veggies, crackers – one even has a 32-ounce steak with bone marrow butter designed for sharing.
There are individual dishes, of course – like sandwiches and salads, even duck and rabbit dishes – but The Local’s emphasis on sharing is one thing that makes it a little different from other restaurants.
The Local recently took over the former REV’S restaurant at 401 Clovis Ave. (That restaurant moved to Oakhurst and became REV’S Farm House).
The Local looks completely different – new paint, new subway tile on the bar, a little market selling wine and local goods, wine lockers for wine club members and large community tables for sharing out front.
The Local got its name not so much from carrying local ingredients (though it does do that to some degree) but because its owners wanted it to be a local hangout spot with good food.
“I want it to be a place where people who live in Clovis are like, ‘Let’s go to the Local,’ a gathering place,” said Jenny Fisher, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Todd, and Bryan and Ashley Basinger.
It’s open for lunch, dinner and brunch on Sundays.
The shareable board concept is one that’s trending in the food world these days. Artsy charcuterie boards are popping up all over Instagram and Pinterest in photos that look like they came from a magazine.
Fisher, who has an 11-year-old, a 2-year-old and 1-year-old twins at home, feeds her children this way. Letting the kids graze on a collection of foods like blueberries, mac ‘n cheese, veggies and meat isn’t unusual.
The restaurant has a grown-up version of that, with several boards serving two to four people for $25.
“We’re not just cheese and crackers,” Fisher said.
The most expensive board on the menu is the MIB, which includes a 32-ounce tomahawk bone-in rib-eye with bone marrow butter, grilled bread, Hasselback potatoes, seared scallops, a grilled artichoke and more for $120. The least expensive board on the menu is the mezza board with hummus, pita and veggies for $8.
The shareable boards show up on the brunch menu too. One has pancakes, churros, mini cream scones, bacon cornbread muffins, Nutella, fresh fruit and candied bacon, for example.
There are also “fancy waffles,” which include waffle versions of biscuits and gravy, and the one with Nutella and bananas that her kids invented. (Chef Kati Hill’s kids also had a hand in that dish. Fisher and Hill are friends and their kids grew up together.)
The restaurant also has an extensive selection of wine and craft beer.
The Local also has a wine club. There are 40 lockers in the dining room that wine club members use for $400 a year. Their wines are waiting for them and since there’s no corkage fee, they can drink the wine they bought while dining at the restaurant.
Fisher brings a background in high-end restaurants to the table. She was the banquet manager at Campagnia Bistro and worked at Max’s Bistro and the former Vino & Friends in Fresno (now Vino Grille & Spirits). Partner Bryan Basinger, who is a cousin of Fisher’s husband, owns the Clovis Full O Bull sandwich shop and a hydroponics shop. He handles the business end of things.
The restaurant also has a little market selling local goods and wines from around the world.
The Local is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
