It’s one of Fresno’s biggest food trends. Here’s where to get it — with a new spot opening soon

Rolled ice cream is officially a trend in the Fresno area.
With the latest shop opening in Clovis a few weeks back, Fresno and Clovis now have five rolled ice cream shops. One more is coming to Fresno too.
This is the trend that many people first saw when it starting showing up in videos on social media from Thailand. Then people lined up and waited three hours for the ice cream in New York City.
So what’s all the fuss?
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Rolled ice cream is as much an experience as it is food. Ice cream makers pour cream and other ingredients onto a freezing metal slab. They then work the ingredients – strawberries, Oreos, chocolate sauce, or even Cap’N Crunch cereal in some cases – with spatulas until the mixture turns into ice cream.
It’s called rolled ice cream because the very last step is to spread it out all over the slab and then scrape it up into rolls with a spatula. The rolls are placed in a cup and usually topped with more goodies.
The flavor combinations can get pretty creative.
Each rolled ice cream place has their own twist on things.
Rollie Rollie
The latest to join the scene is Rollie Rollie Thai Rolled Ice Cream in Clovis, near Five Guys in the new shopping center at Herndon and Fowler avenues.
Rollie Rollie is also planning to open a Fresno location. That one is still under construction in a new building at 682 E. Nees Ave. near Sakura Chaya and First Street and is likely has several months of work left before opening.
The Rollie Rollie rolled ice cream shops are a little different in that they have some Asian flavors. They have all the typical sweet stuff, of course, like chocolate sauce, marshmallows and berries (even a whole Ferraro Rocher chocolate on one concoction).
But you can also get “matcha madness” made with green tea ice cream and green tea Kit Kats.
There are flavors like taro and Thai tea, and toppings like sweet red beans and Pocky sticks — the chocolate-covered snack sticks from Japan.
The full menu is online. Rollie Rollie is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
JABIN Ice Cream Roll & More
JABIN (pronouned JAH-bin) in north Fresno sells rolled ice cream and drinks. It’s at Fort Washington and Friant roads, in the same center as Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins.
The ice cream uses fresh fruit when it’s in season (like peaches, cherries etc.). You can even get avocado on your ice cream. The shop also has non-dairy, vegan and sugar-free options.
JABIN (which means “eat ice cream” in Taiwanese) also sells drinks, including locally roasted Lanna Coffee, fruit teas and smoothies. You can put boba – the little chewy balls of tapioca – in your tea or your ice cream.
The shop is open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and until 9:30 on Fridays. On Saturdays and Sunday’s it’s open from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Two Cities
Two Cities Coffee Roasters - Rolled Ice Creamery is in a little brick building in Old Town Clovis. It’s a coffee shop and also ice cream place. That means you can just get a coffee, or get ice cream – or a little bit of both.
See, Two Cities makes ice cream versions of its lattes. So its signature penguin latte can also be made in rolled ice cream form. The ice cream version includes dark and white chocolate and a shot of espresso worked into the ice cream, and topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans and chocolate chips.
Two Cities is a full-fledged coffee shop that roasts its own coffee and has a mobile coffee bar. Side note: Its iced peach tea made with fresh peaches is also popular.
Details: Two Cities is at 608 Fourth St. and serves ice cream from 11 a.m. to close Monday through Saturdays though the shop opens earlier for coffee. (559) 260-0271.
Roll Me Some
One of the first rolled ice cream places in town, Roll Me Some now has its own shop in Old Town Clovis, across the street from House of JuJu and the new buildings on Pollasky Avenue. (The shop used to be inside the old hotel in Clovis at 356 Pollasky Ave., but then moved to its own spot down the street.)
This shop focuses on traditional ice cream flavors, like strawberry cheesecake made with fresh strawberries and chunks of cheesecakes. It’s not unusual to find colorful breakfast cereals mixed into their ice cream (and for the Fourth of July they put Pop Rocks candy on some ice cream).
Roll Me Some uses its own cream base, giving it a little different taste than other places, noted co-owner Mario Vejar.
The shop also sells fruit teas with boba.
Roll Me Some is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, from noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Comments