It’s National Margarita Day. Here are 6 spots celebrating with specials in Fresno, Clovis

Friday is National Margarita Day.
It’s a silly, made-up holiday, but heck, it’s an excuse to get a margarita. Not that you need one in this taco-loving town.
Anyway, here’s six places to get a margarita, including some restaurants that are doing deals or something different. Note: This is not a comprehensive list. There are plenty of places to get an excellent margarita not mentioned here.
Papi’s Mex Grill is the first restaurant to pop up if you do a search for “best margaritas in Fresno” on restaurant review site Yelp.com. A classic on-the-rocks margarita is plenty delicious here. The restaurant at Shepherd Avenue and Champlain Drive will have $5 margaritas made with Patrón tequila all day Friday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Toledo’s Mexican Restaurants‘ four locations are known for their margaritas, which come in 18 flavors. Friday, the restaurants will have all day happy hour, with house margaritas starting at $4.50. This reporter’s favorite is a mango margarita with a Tajin-spiced rim on the patio at the North Blackstone Avenue location (the location that’s slated to move this summer).
Yard House is known more for its beer than its margaritas, but check out what the River Park restaurant is doing for National Margarita Day: A color-changing “magic margarita.” The drink starts off blue from Don Julio Blanco tequila. When diners pour in the little glass of yellow citrus agave, it turns the drink purple. The $12.95 drink is $2 off during happy hour.
Hacienda Tequila at 1320 Clovis Ave. in Clovis has all kinds of margaritas. Their cucumber margarita made this food writer’s list of top 10 foods of 2018. It’s made with little squares of cucumber, peel and all, that float in your drink and is an ideal complement to spicy food and salty chips.
Lucy’s Lounge in the Tower District has an impressive take on a margarita on its menu right now, the dark chocolate-blood orange margarita. It’s giant and served in a chalice-like glass with a dark chocolate rim that drips down the side.
Salsa’s Cantina in Old Town Clovis is the place to go if you want a flavored margarita. The mango margarita and the Salsa’s Starburst, a margarita that tastes like a pink Starburst, are favorites, their staff says. There are also strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate and jalapeno-cucumber flavors and the Cadillac margarita that comes with a tiny bottle of Grand Marnier atop it.
Que Pasa Mexican Cafe at Campus Pointe near Fresno State is offering $2 house margaritas all day Friday. They also have an extensive margarita menu, ranging from a tamarind margarita to berry margarita. For tequila connoisseurs, there’s a $16.50 El Rico margarita made with pricey Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia and Platino tequilas.
Comments