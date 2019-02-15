The upside of all this rain? A freebie for kids at In-N-Out restaurants

One good thing about all this rain and wintry weather that’s soaking Fresno lately? Free hot cocoa for kids at In-N-Out Burger restaurants.
The popular restaurant chain introduced the free cocoa deal last year, shortly after announcing that hot chocolate was the first new menu item in more than a decade. The chain’s current president brought it back, noting that her grandparents had it on the menu in the 1950s. The Ghirardelli hot chocolate comes with a pack of mini marshmallows.
The details: The kids must be 12 and under and it must be raining at any point during the restaurant’s business hours (so it doesn’t have to be raining the second you walk into the restaurant). Those hours are typically 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The deal applies Friday because it rained midday and will probably be available Saturday. There’s an 80 percent chance of showers that day, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday is a bit more questionable with a 50 percent chance of showers.
If hot cocoa is not your thing, you could always check out the restaurants’ french fries. There’s a whole controversy brewing online after a Los Angeles Times ranking of 19 restaurant’s french fries put In-N-Out’s dead last. Food critic Lucas Kwan Peterson described them as “bland, crumbly little matchsticks.”
Clearly, some of In-N-Out’s diehard fans disagree.
