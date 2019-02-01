Free food in Fresno/Clovis in February: Wings, frozen yogurt, pizza and fries

Free is always the right price.
At least four restaurants in the Fresno-Clovis area have free food deals during February. Each has its own motive behind the deals – Wingstop wants you to make your Super Bowl order early and Farmer Boys wants you try its new “always crispy” fries, for example.
But they’re still free, though some do require a purchase with the free item. Here’s what’s happening in February.
Wingstop is giving away free wings as part of a Super Bowl promotion. Because Americans are expected to eat 1.38 billion wings on Sunday, (yes, the National Chicken Council actually tracks this), Wingstop will see a surge in wing orders. Customers who pre-order their game day chicken wings through Sunday, Feb. 3 will get a coupon for five free boneless wings that can be used from Monday, Feb. 4 through Thursday, Feb. 7.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Yogurtland shops in Fresno are doing a buy one, get one free deal from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on International Frozen Yogurt Day, Wednesday, Feb. 6. That includes the Yogurtland at Campus Pointe and the one in River Park.
Farmer Boys is giving away free fries with any purchase from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. The restaurant, at the northeast corner of Herndon and Willow avenues in Clovis, debuted its always crispy fries late last year. The fries are meant to stay crisp long after they leave the fryer, and be as crispy in a take-out order as they are on a dine-in order.
The offer is valid on dine-in, take-out and drive-thru orders, but not via third-party delivery services.
A free pizza slice is available at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers from Sunday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 10. The offer, part of a National Pizza Day promotion, is available in the Pilot Flying J app. The closest participating center is the Pilot Travel Center at 22717 Avenue 18 1/2, near Highway 99 Madera.
First-time users who download the app will also get a free drink of their choice.
Comments