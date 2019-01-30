Insider info from the retail beat: What’s up with Costco, Sears shrinking, new stores?

Is the new Costco in Clovis ever going to be built?
It was a year ago this week that The Fresno Bee ran a story telling you Costco had filed paperwork with the city of Clovis, wanting to build a new store. Not much has physically changed at the site, on the northwest corner of Clovis Avenue at Santa Ana Avenue, just south of the Carrows Restaurant.
During that time, Costco was busy buying the 13 acres of land and getting all the permits, plans and approvals to move ahead with a new store, said Shawn Miller, Clovis business development manager .
So yes, it’s coming.
Construction is scheduled to start this week. “There are plans to be open in late summer of 2019,” Miller said.
It will technically be a move from the existing Clovis Costco in the cramped shopping center at Ashlan and Peach avenues. The new one will be “considerably bigger,” he said.
The traffic signals at the intersection at Clovis and Santa Ana avenues will be upgraded as part of the new store, with the addition of two new signal lights.
Across the street, construction is scheduled to start soon on a Home2 Suites hotel.
Sears is shrinking
The future of Sears is up in the air as the retailer wades its way through bankruptcy. But something is already happening at the Fresno Sears at Manchester Center: It’s shrinking.
Literally. The store is getting smaller.
Over the past few months, Sears has cordoned off parts of the store with blue curtains, especially on the north end.
Those sections have been emptied out, with mattresses, tools and exercise equipment departments moved to Sears’ lower level.
Employees have been telling customers that a discount store – a Ross, dd’s DISCOUNTS and a Burlington Coat Factory have all been mentioned – is planning to move into the space. But just to be clear, none of those names are confirmed as officially coming the store and even employees say they’re not sure who will go in there.
Until a lease is signed, anything can happen.
An online brochure has listed about half the Sears space and the auto center for rent in the past. Another online leasing brochure from Manchester Center shows a Ross and dd’s DISCOUNTS moving into that space, though the mall doesn’t own the Sears property and is not the one renting it out. Sometimes names appear on documents like this as a marketing tactic to lure other retailers to nearby spaces, and the stores touted don’t always end up opening.
Seritage Growth Properties, owns the Sears space, including the auto center. They did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Sears has tried this in other cities, like Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sears also tried to rent out half of three stores in Sacramento, according to Sacramento Business Journal. However, all four stores have since closed.
So what’s up with Sears as a chain in general? It’s chances of survival are still up in the air.
The retailer is in bankruptcy and has closed several hundred stores in recent years. Its CEO is trying to convince the bankruptcy court to let him buy about 400 stores and keep them open. The Fresno store, which reportedly does a healthy amount of business, may be on the list.
However, some experts doubt it will survive as a chain at all.
Bob’s Discount Furniture
The former JCPenney Home Store, empty since its closure in summer of 2017, has a new retailer moving in.
Bob’s Discount Furniture is taking over about 80 percent of the space, but will still be a big store at 40,000 square feet.
The company has nearly 50 stores on the East Coast and is based in Connecticut. It offers free ice cream and cookies at its stores.
The company is opening 15 stores nationwide. The River Park store will open on or around March 16.
Amazon lockers
Amazon has quietly expanded the number of the bright yellow lockers that customers can have packages delivered to. Customers who fear their order may get stolen if it’s left on their doorstep or want their purchases to be a surprise can arrange to have the packages delivered to a locker when they’re buying the item online (just choose a nearby locker instead of entering your address).
Amazon started with just a few lockers in 2016, but now has 10 lockers in Fresno and Clovis. That includes 7-Eleven stores in downtown Fresno, at Fruit and Clinton avenues, Cedar and Shaw avenues, and Shaw and Golden State Boulevard. Several Vons stores, Whole Foods and a location at Fresno State also have the lockers. Find the full list at Amazon.com.
Amazon emails customers a code that they punch into the keypad on the lockers to unlock the box with their package.
