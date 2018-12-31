New Clovis business has a zip line, super trampolines and ninja-style obstacle courses

Clovis just got a new indoor trampoline park.
But that’s an understatement. Defy Extreme Air Sports is an amped-up version of a trampoline place with a zip line, trapeze swings, tight ropes, obstacle courses inspired by American Ninja Warrior and other adventurous attractions.
Defy (as in gravity) is the 306th location of a company that started in Fresno with SkyWalk Trampoline Arena, which opened in Madera in 2011. The company, CircusTrix, was created by Clovis West High School grad Case Lawrence, who now lives in Utah, where the company is also now based.
Defy Clovis, as it’s dubbed, is at 636 N. Halifax Ave. in Clovis, a couple blocks north of the Peachwood Medical Group. It opened the Saturday before Christmas.
At 36,000 square feet, Defy Clovis is three times bigger than SkyWalk. And where SkyWalk is mostly trampolines, Defy has all sorts of other attractions.
A sampling:
▪ A zip line that sends you flying into a foam pit and trapeze swings for the gymnastically inclined, or people who just want to swing into a foam pit.
▪ Aerial silks that customers can dance, climb or do gymnastics on with a soft, bouncy surface underneath. (Ever seen local group NOCO/Fresno Dance Collective on their silks? It’s like that.)
▪ Remember the show “Wipeout”? There’s a piece of spinning machinery similar to what you’d see on the show. Customers stand on pedestals and must jump or duck the swinging arm, getting knocked into a foam pit if they don’t.
▪ Trampolines under basketball hoops that let you dunk a ball.
▪ An obstacle course, similar to the ones you see on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior.” It has hurdles to vault over, standing swings and overhead contraptions to monkey bar your way across.
▪ A dodgeball court.
Playing at Defy costs $15 an hour. There’s a one-time purchase of a $5 pair of socks with grippy bottoms and customers must sign an extensive waiver.
“We try to make obstacle courses that all ages can do,” said CEO and founder Lawrence . “Kids can do this very easily.”
There’s a range of ages of people at Defy on a recent afternoon, from tiny kids to teens and adults.
Anthony Azzarello of Clovis, looking for things to do while his kids are on Christmas break, went to Defy three days in a row with two 13-year-olds and two 8-year-olds.
“You have to keep challenging kids nowadays,” he said. “They see it on television, so they want to do it.”
And of course, they want to post photos of themselves doing these little stunts on Facebook and Instagram.
“That whole social media dynamic really drives a lot of the popularity of these parks,” Lawrence said.
In fact, Defy plays into a whole little subculture of tricks that exists online, in YouTube videos and Instagram videos.
One Instagrammer, an 8-year-old in the Valley named Nidal Ajib, has more than 56,000 followers under the name nee.dal. He’s already visited Defy Clovis, and you can see him doing multiple airborne flips there in an Instagram video.
Wall walking, where a person bounces on a trampoline laying down, appearing to “walk” up a wall, is popular stunt on YouTube. Defy Clovis has two “rooms” with super bouncy trampolines that let people do stunts using a wall.
Defy Clovis is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Details: 559-345-6410.
