Five store openings in Fresno you may have missed: Big chains to little local stores

The final stretch of holiday shopping is here.
If the same old stores are feeling a little mundane, there’s a few new places you might not know exist yet. From a little place carrying locally made goods to big chain stores in River Park, here’s five stores that have opened quietly in the last few months.
Eye Candy Fashion Boutique is open in River Park, which has seen a lot of change lately. The locally owned store started as a truck, a boutique on wheels, and graduated to a Madera location, which is still open.
Its second location in River Park is between Ann Taylor LOFT and Julia. It carries women’s clothing in a variety of sizes.
You’ll find modern fashions, but not a lot of skin-baring clothing. There are denim jackets, lightweight plaid flannel shirts, jewelry, Kut from the Kloth jeans and flowy kimonos.
The store has a plus-size section and owner Stacy DeWall says the store caters to women of all sizes.
The FresYes Market is really more like a wall of merchandise, or at least a little mini market, of locally made goods.
The “market” is inside the FresYes Realty office at 7785 N. Palm Ave., in the same shopping center as Eureka! restaurant at Palm and Nees avenues. It carries the same type of merchandise you’d see at a craft fair or gift pop up, but with regular hours. Merchandise will change every three months.
Right now you’ll find butter toffee peanuts from Coarsegold-based Golden State Snacks, Enzo olive oil in various flavors made in Madera, soap made with goat milk from Basilwood Farm in Prather, Fresno-based Sheepdog BBQ sauces and rubs and candles from Warm Hearts Candle Co. with religious themes made in Kingsburg.
There’s also FresYes products, including T-shirts and shoelaces.
The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Vintage Me is a little shop selling vintage and antique goods in the Tower District that exploded in the last few months. At 1040 N. Fulton St., near The Loft Events center, the store started small a few months ago, in a spot a few doors down. It quickly outgrew it and moved to its current space, which is more than double the size in the same center.
Inside are at least 23 vendors selling an eclectic collection of items. There’s a room of vintage toys, like Star Wars action figures and a signed and authenticated picture of Los Angeles Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant.
You’ll also find grandfather clocks, a Victorian settee, mid-century modern tables and man cave-style tables covered in license plates with matching seats made from empty beer kegs.
A section of the store in front features decorated cake stands and candlesticks that can be purchased or rented for events like weddings.
The store is owned by the manager of three home health agencies and a bank manager. Sharon and Vincent Tristan blended business with their hobby of hitting up estate sales and bidding on abandoned storage units at auctions to bring fresh merchandise into the store.
“All our items in the store are negotiable,” Sharon Tristan said.
The store offers layaway and delivery and regularly posts its items on Instagram. It’s open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in River Park reopened last week. It’s a chocolate and candy store, obviously. In addition to the candy apples and the shelves of truffles, turtles and chocolate-dipped marshmallows, the store also has gifts that can go under the tree. There are boxes of chocolates in various sizes, for example.
The shop also sells gift baskets that include chocolate in mugs or Christmas tins.
And for dog lovers, the store sells dog bone-shaped treats dipped in a white candy coating that’s not chocolate, so it’s safe for dogs.
There’s been a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in River Park for years. It moved, closed and now has reopened back near its original location to make room for a new Blaze Pizza.
Bath & Body Works opened at The Marketplace at El Paseo, the shopping center near Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. Near Ulta Beauty, the store took over the space in September that Payless Shoesource left behind when it closed.
The store has the retailer’s newest concept. Half of it sells scented body products like lotion and shower gel. The other half sells White Barn products and home decor, including fragrance-emitting nightlights and three-wick candles in scents like marshmallow fireside and flannel.
