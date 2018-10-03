Free tacos and discount tequila: National Taco Day in Fresno means freebies and deals

The words “free tacos” are music to the ears, right?

National Taco Day is Thursday and there are plenty of freebies and deals around.

Nobody does tacos like Fresno does tacos. We adore them. We drive across town to find the best taco trucks. We mob the Taco Truck Throwdown by the thousands. We even occasionally transform our baseball team into the Fresno Tacos.

So, National Taco Day in Fresno? You didn’t need an excuse to eat tacos in this town, but this is a good one.

These made-up food holidays are usually a marketing gimmick used by chain restaurants to get people in the door. National restaurants with big marketing budgets offer the most freebies. Of course, Fresno is full of mom-and-pop taco shops and trucks. Though they’re less likely to do freebies, we’ve included the ones offering deals here.

Here’s who’s doing what.

Chronic Tacos is offering a free taco (but not a fish, shrimp or steak taco) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll need the code word, which Chronic wants you to get by following it on social media, but we’ll save you a step. It’s ”taco life.”

Papi’s Mex Grill, at 1560 E Champlain Dr., is offering deals throughout the day. They include $2.50 carnitas, asada or chicken tacos and $3.50 shrimp or fish tacos. Also, margaritas made with Patron tequila are $5 and tequila shots are half off.

Del Taco is offering two free soft chicken tacos to customers who join its “Raving Fan eClub” at www.deltaco.com. Customers will get a coupon emailed to them for the free tacos.

Bobby Salazar’s restaurants will be selling $1.50 tacos with any choice of meat: asada beef, carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, chile verde and barbacoa. This deal is available at all Fresno and Clovis locations, except the Champlain Drive location.

The Bobby Salazar’s at 725 W. Olive. Ave. in the Tower District will get into taco day with giveaways every 10 minutes of free tacos, shirts, shot glasses and salsa from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Happy hour food and drink specials will also run from noon to 7 p.m.

Bocca Taqueria at 568 E. Olive Ave. in the Tower District is offering its taco Tuesday deals on Thursday, including $1.50 tacos and $3 beers.

El Pollo Loco is offering a free chicken taco al carbon with the purchase of any regularly priced food or beverage. Print or show the coupon from the restaurants’ website on your phone or other mobile device.





Rubio’s is offering a free fish taco with purchase of any drink.