Free coffee: National Coffee Day this weekend means deals at local places, chains

National Coffee Day is Saturday, Sept. 29 and that means free coffee.
All kinds of restaurants are offering discounted or free coffee as a way to lure customers in the door (no doubt hoping they’ll buy something good to eat while they’re there).
Some businesses require a purchase, so read the fine print before you go.
Here’s who’s doing what in the Fresno area.
Rare Earth Coffee is selling its nitro cold brew for $1 Saturday. The nitro refers to the nitrogen gas that gives it a smooth and silky mouthfeel. Customers can choose a flavor for the coffee if they wish.
The locally owned business has the deal available at all Rare Earth locations, including drive-thrus.
Cinnabon is giving away a free 12-ounce coffee. No purchase necessary.
Krispy Kreme is giving away free coffee. No purchase necessary.
Just this week Krispy Kreme introduced its original glazed coffee, which is essentially glazed doughnut-flavored coffee. You can get it or any other type of coffee you like.
Also Saturday, Krispy Kreme rewards members get a free doughnut.
7-Eleven is giving out free coffee with purchase of a breakfast burrito costing $2 or more.
Dunkin’ Donuts (which will drop the Donuts from its name starting in January) will offer a buy one, get one free deal on National Coffee Day.
Dunkin’ has locations at 1695 W. Lacey Blvd. in Hanford, and inside the Walmart at 1977 W. Cleveland Ave. in Madera.
Barnes & Noble is offering free tall cups of coffee at its cafes inside bookstores nationwide.
