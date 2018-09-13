What does the inside of an orchid store look like? It’s as delightful as you’d expect

A walk through The Elegant Orchid is a little bit of therapy, complete with opera music and rows upon rows of colorful orchids to ogle.
However, the store’s main business is actually selling the plants.
It opened in May in the former Orange Store at Maroa and Shaw avenues. A new owner bought the former gas station recently and renovated it, with the renter doing some renovations too.
Inside are every size, color and pattern of orchid you can imagine, including tiny desk-size orchids and orchids with flowers that are several inches across.
Most are priced between $10.99 and $15.99.
Orchid blooms will last one or two months in the summertime and from one to four months during winter, according to employees.
Customers can buy individual plants. Or, they can choose several plants and a pot, and an employee will combine them into a planter arrangement.
The store also carries peace lilies, lucky bamboo and elephant ears, and is beginning to get into succulents.
A big portion of the stores’ business is special orders for wedding receptions, funerals or work events.
Many of the orchids are grown in Los Banos at The Orchid Barn and the store will soon get some plants from Salinas. The Elegant Orchid gets a fresh supply of orchids every four to five days.
The store’s owner, David Drosos, is a structural engineer who used to work at nurseries.
“I had a love for them,” he said of orchids. “I knew about these since I was a young teenager.”
Details: 420 W. Shaw Ave., 559-519-6476.
