A Fresno bar lost its liquor license for 30 days. ‘Disorderly activity’ is to blame

Fat Boys Taqueria and Sports Bar in northwest Fresno cannot serve alcohol for 30 days after the ABC suspended its liquor license Thursday.
The business, which hosted World Cup viewing parties in June, had “numerous violations relating to disorderly activity” at the restaurant, at the southwest corner of Bullard and Marks avenues.
The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said Fat Boys violated terms of its liquor license several times on multiple dates. Fat Boys sold alcohol to customers after 2 a.m., sold alcohol to an obviously intoxicated person and had several entertainment violations related to noise and loitering, according to a statement from ABC.
Gambling was also listed as a violation, but the ABC did not provide details about what type of gambling.
The Fresno Police Department helped investigate complaints made about Fat Boys.
The restaurant and bar will remain open, but cannot serve alcohol during the 30-day suspension, confirmed an employee who answered the phone.
The employee declined to comment, referring questions to her manager, who was not at the business at the time.
