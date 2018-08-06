First, Wienerschnitzel is giving away free root beer floats made with Mug root beer and Tastee-Freez soft serve with any purchase all day.
Bethany Clough

Would free food improve your Monday? Free root beer floats at these two restaurants

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

August 06, 2018

Looking for an antidote to the Mondays? How does a free root beer float sound?

Monday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day and two restaurants are giving away free floats. They come with strings attached though, so read carefully.

First, Wienerschnitzel is giving away free root beer floats made with Mug root beer and Tastee-Freez soft serve with any purchase all day. Customers need to show a coupon – either printed out or on a digital device – that’s available at www.wienerschnitzel.com.

A&W Restaurants is also giving away free small root beer floats from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. This one doesn’t have any strings attached, but they do want you to donate to the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans. The organization gives veterans rides to medical appointments, assists them with benefits claims and helps them find jobs.

The only A&W in the Fresno-Clovis area is the one that’s paired with a Long John Silver’s at 406 W. Shaw Ave. in Clovis. A&W also has restaurants in Hanford, Visalia and Tulare.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

