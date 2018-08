Job applicants Tia Mouya, left, and Ulyssa Velaquez, right, go over paperwork as they and hundreds of other job-seekers wait in line up outside DoubleTree hotel for the Amazon job fair in this file photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 16. 2017. Pardini’s Catering is seeking to fill 200 positions at a job fair Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com