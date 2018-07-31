Shop at these Save Marts? You can be among the first to try its online shopping service

Save Mart is taking the first baby steps toward an online grocery shopping service.
Shoppers at a Clovis store — and eventually a store in Fresno and another in Visalia – can be among the first to try out the service that lets them pick up groceries without setting foot in the store.
ClickCart, as the service is called, launches Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the store at 1835 Herndon Ave., near Clovis Avenue.
The store at 6797 N. Milburn Ave. in Fresno and the store at 5201 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia will start using the service in mid-August.
Shoppers pick what they want to buy online and a personal shopper, who is a Save Mart employee, gathers the food. Shoppers can pick what time frame they want to pick up their groceries.
Shoppers can pay online and pull into a parking space set aside for ClickCart at the store. Their purchases are brought out to them.
Or, they can pick up their order inside the store at a ClickCart counter and pay there, said Victoria Castro, public affairs manager for the Save Mart companies.
“Each store that has ClickCart has a personal shopper. This personal shopper takes the time to handpick all the items that you order,” she said. “We assure the quality for each product.”
Typically, there is a $5 service fee, though that is waived during the launch. Customers can also get $10 off their order of groceries costing $50 or more during the launch.
The curbside service is similar to a service that Walmart started last year in Fresno that is particularly popular with parents who have young children in their cars.
Other grocery delivery services in Fresno and Clovis include Instacart, which delivers to homes from Costco, Sprouts, Smart & Final, Vons, CVS, Petco, Total Wine & More, BevMo! and Sur La Table. Vons also has its own service that delivers to doorsteps.
Save Mart is rolling out its ClickCart service slowly. Two stores in Modesto have it, along with a few Lucky stores in the Bay Area.
More stores in the central San Joaquin Valley will eventually have the service this year and next.
