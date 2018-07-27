Free chicken wings and other deals on National Chicken Wing Day Sunday

There is a day for every food out there.

This weekend alone is National Scotch Day (Friday), National Milk Chocolate Day (Saturday) and National Lasagna Day (Sunday). They’re usually a lighthearted excuse for an industry to toot its own horn.

National Chicken Wing Day is Sunday, July 29, and there are a lot of freebies out there.





We hear plenty from the restaurant chains with the big marketing budgets blaring, “Hey, look at our free chicken wing promotion.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But we reached out to some locally owned restaurants. Judging from readers’ responses on social media about favorite chicken wing places, this town is very passionate about its wings.

Some of these restaurants are doing deals on Sunday. Others have regular weekly deals that we’ve included here.

First, the freebies, and then other deals we found on the chicken wing front:

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large wings. Snack size is five wings if you’re ordering regular chicken wings, seven wings if you’re ordering “boneless” wings. (Of course, boneless wings aren’t actually wings, they’re chunks of breast meat.) The free wings are only available to people who dine in at the restaurants.

“B-dubs,” as the restaurant likes to call itself, has locations at 3065 E. Shaw Ave. and 3331 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno.

Wingstop has a bunch of things happening on National Chicken Wing Day, including five free wings with any in-restaurant purchase. The restaurants are also making the spicy Korean Q flavor wings a permanent part of the menu after customers requested it.

Wingstop is also debuting three new sides. Cajun fried corn are “mini cobs” of corn tossed in your choice of lemon pepper, Cajun, Parmesan or fry seasoning. There will also be loaded fries, in Buffalo ranch flavor and Louisiana voodoo, which is served with cheese, ranch dressing and Cajun seasoning.

Wingstop has five locations in Fresno and Clovis, and more in surrounding cities.

Hooters is advertising 10 free boneless wings with the hopelessly cheesy tagline, “Let FREE-dom wing.” Of course, you only get the free wings if you purchase any 10 other wings Sunday.

The restaurant has all kinds of wings available, made with 17 sauces and three dry rubs. But Hooters is pushing its new smoked wings. These wings are half the calories of traditional Buffalo-style wings and are marinated overnight in a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house each day.

Hooters is at 7743 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno.

SHARE COPY LINK The Curry Pizza Company brings ethnic flavors of India and puts in on a pizza. With seven different sauces, the family owned business believes it has a pizza for every taste.

The Curry Pizza Co., at 3173 W. Shaw Avenue, is known for its Indian pizzas, but its chicken wings also have a vocal following. Its wings come in about 15 flavors. The most popular ones are the tandoori, curry masala, sweet chili and chili chicken.

The restaurant will sell wings for 79 cents Sunday. Each week, The Curry Pizza Co. also has “wing Wednesday” with wings for 69 cents.

BC’s Pizza & Beer, 1315 Shaw Ave. in Clovis, has a discount on its wings all month. A 12-piece order of wings is $2 off.

BC’s options include original fire wings, honey garlic wings (a customer favorite), Anthony’s wings (made with hot sauce, garlic and jalapenos), sweet and spicy barbecue wings and Jamaican jerk wings.

SHARE COPY LINK The Chicken Shack owner Damon Miller has transformed the old Payless ShoeSource at the historic corner of Fulton and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno into the latest version of his restaurant that he started in Hanford.

The Chicken Shack, 1108 Fulton St., opened in the pedestrian mall-turned-street in downtown Fresno last month. The restaurant will sell 75-cent wings Sunday and brags about the size of its wings.

Blast & Brew, 601 Pollasky Ave. in Clovis, will sell $1 wings Sunday, with a minimum purchase of six for people who dine in. The restaurant has Buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, Asian teriyaki and barbecue wings.

Buffalo Ranch Wings & Things is a funky little restaurant at 4315 E. Shields Ave. that gets rave reviews on Yelp.com. It’s not clear if the restaurant is doing anything special on Sunday, but it does sell 60-cent wings on “wing Wednesdays.”