This could be Fresno’s tiniest taco truck – and it parks in a rather unusual place

You can now get tacos from a taco truck at the airport.
No, La Elegante or El Premio Mayor is not parked in the departures zone. Instead, Fresno Yosemite International Airport has debuted Runway Tacos, a little electric food truck that will likely spend most of its time inside the airport.
At just 13 feet long, the truck serves tacos with a choice of beef barbacoa, carnitas or chicken, topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco for $3.25 each or $11 for three with rice and beans. Also available are burritos and a southwest chicken chipotle salad (southwest refers to the flavors, not the airline).
The airport held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, a day before Fresno’s Taco Truck Throwdown. It’s one more example of how Fresno’s taco culture is permeating every corner of the city in one way or another. The Throwdown happens at Chukchansi Park, where the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team occasionally transforms into the Fresno Tacos, complete with mascot Cilantro. The giant walking taco mascot was at the airport for Runway Tacos’ ribbon cutting.
With the airport’s main restaurant closing at 6 p.m., there is demand for more hot food options, said Kevin Meikle, the airport’s director of aviation.
“When we do surveys about the food offerings, Mexican-type of food is the No. 1 request across the board,” he said.
The truck, created and operated by airport food vendor HMSHost, is one of two in the country and the first at a West Coast airport.
The food is prepped at the restaurant in the airport, but everything else, like warming the tortilla and putting the tacos together, happens at the truck.
It will be in the lobby during late afternoon and evenings. It could also move to the gate area, Meikle said.
“If you’ve ever been to our airport from 8, 9, 10 o’ clock at night, it is packed,” he said. “There are hundreds of people here for our overnight flights both to Mexico and to Dallas. … We’ve had a lot of requests, ‘Can you do something for all these people who are here at night?’”
