This local poke restaurant opens third location. Fresno’s poke scene keeps growing

The third Butterfish California Poke restaurant opens Wednesday, proof that the poke trend keeps trucking along in Fresno.
The latest Butterfish is in a new building at 7090 N. Palm Ave., at the northeast corner of Herndon and Palm avenues.
It’s one of several restaurants in Fresno and Clovis serving poke bowls, a Hawaiian-inspired dish that usually has raw fish as a base, with customers choosing what sauces and toppings to put on top of it.
The new one opens at 11 a.m.
If it’s like the other restaurants, it will have a walk-up window where people who ordered via an app can pick up their food, modern decor and a lot of people in line.
It’s in the same building that will soon be home to a Dutch Bros. Coffee (no word on an opening date yet) and is already home to Steinway Piano Gallery, a store and performance space.
Butterfish also has locations at 8482 N. Friant Road (in the same shopping center as Sportsman’s Warehouse) and at 1850 Herndon Avenue near Fowler Avenue in Clovis.
They’re not the only poke place around, however. Pokiland has a restaurant at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue and at Herndon and Clovis avenues in Clovis. Here’s a list of other places serving poke in the area.
