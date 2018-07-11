Dill pickle shaved ice? This new Clovis business is serving it New Orleans style

Clovis is home to the first Pelican's SnoBalls franchise.
The shaved ice business is at 959 Clovis Ave., next to the Lil Brown Jug store in the former Crazy Horse Hand Car Wash.
Pelican's SnoBalls serves New Orleans shaved ice, not Hawaiian shaved ice, said owner Craig Wohlgemuth. Unlike the fruity flavors in Hawaiian ice, the New Orleans style has all kinds of flavors – 100 to be exact.
They include: candy apple, butterscotch, dill pickle, margarita (no alcohol) and orange dreamsicle — that combo of orange and cream flavors reminiscent of the ice pop of the same name.
Of course, there's traditional flavors like cherry too, along with toppings like sweetened condensed milk.
Customers brave enough to try the "wild thing" can get about 90 flavors in one cup.
"It’s really fluffy," Wohlgemuth said of the shaved ice. "We call it a SnoBall. It’s just super fluffy."
Pelican's SnoBalls is open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. It will close during the winter.
In the meantime, you can find Wohlgemuth and his three sons working there, ages 18, 16 and 8.
Of the 8-year-old, Wohlgemuth says: "He wipes down tables. He’s really good at it."
Comments