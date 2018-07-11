Fresnans can now get Starbucks, diapers and pretty much anything delivered within minutes

You can get almost anything delivered in Fresno now.
Restaurant delivery services have been sending Chipotle and pho to doorsteps in Fresno for a while, but a new delivery service just launched in Fresno and Clovis that allows people to order all kinds of things from nearby stores and restaurants.
Until recently, the Postmates delivery service was available only in bigger cities. A recent expansion has it operating in Fresno and Clovis and more than 100 other cities. It is not available yet in other area cities such as Visalia, Madera and Lemoore.
The service greatly expands the range of items people can get delivered, usually within 25 to 55 minutes. Options include an iced caramel macchiato from Starbucks, diapers from CVS, Slurpees from 7-Eleven, yoga mats from Lululemon and Old Spice deodorant from Walgreens.
The products range from things a customer would need in a emergency – like a new car battery from AutoZone or Nyquil from Walgreens – to everyday items like toilet paper.
Restaurants also participate in the service, including plenty of chains like Taco Bell, Jamba Juice and Famous Dave's. So far, only a few locally owned restaurants participate in Postmates, including Curry Pizza Co. and Mike's Grill.
Other restaurant delivery services in Fresno like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash have far more local restaurants to choose from, though Postmates could add more restaurants as it gets more established.
Like other delivery services, Postmates customers place orders online or via an app. A fleet of bikers, walkers and drivers – dubbed Postmates – picks up the order and delivers it.
Delivery fees start at $3.99.
Now through Sunday, July 15, Postmates is offering free delivery of Chipotle. You'll still have to pay for the burrito or other food you order, but the delivery fee is waived by typing in the code CHIPOTLE100.
Theoretically, Postmate allows customers to order anything from stores and restaurants by putting specifics in the customer order field. Not every restaurant or store appears to have a custom field, however, like Chipotle.
The service still has a few other kinks to work out. Some restaurants pop up with the words "available later" or "unavailable for delivery right now." That could mean the business isn't open or that they're not a delivery person in the area available to grab an item for you, said a Postmate spokeswoman.
And Urban Outfitters is listed, even though it closed its Fresno location years ago. The address listed actually refers to the Anthropologie in Fig Garden Village (Urban Outfitters is Anthropologie's parent company).
